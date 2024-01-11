en English
Olympics

Ivy-Jane Smith: The Unyielding Spirit Heading for Paris 2024 Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Ivy-Jane Smith: The Unyielding Spirit Heading for Paris 2024 Olympics

At the precipice of a dream, Ivy-Jane Smith, a Sheffield-based light-flyweight boxer, is poised to make her mark at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The young Romany and traveller member of the GB Boxing team, is not merely just another athlete, but a beacon of hope, resilience, and unflinching determination.

Early Beginnings and Hurdles

Smith’s boxing journey began under the watchful eye of her father, John Smith. A car accident might have left him paralyzed from the waist down, but not defeated. He channeled his spirit into mentoring his daughter, laying the foundation for a blossoming boxing career. At the tender age of thirteen, Smith won her first national title, fueling her resolve to represent England in the boxing ring.

But life had a few more punches to land. The eager athlete joined the GB Boxing team at eighteen, only to quit within months. A five-year hiatus from the sport saw her working full-time, her boxing gloves gathering dust. However, the flame of passion, once lit, is hard to quench. In 2021, Smith found herself lacing up her gloves again, balancing part-time work with a grueling training regimen.

Resurgence and Ambition

This renewed pursuit of boxing wasn’t about returning to a familiar pastime. No, it was a hunger to achieve something significant, to leave a mark, to prove to herself and the world that she was more than just another face in the crowd. Her dedication was rewarded when she was reselected to box for England and reinstated on the GB team.

Smith’s move to Sheffield’s Steel City ABC has allowed her to train under coach Piers Gudgeon, and rub shoulders with notable boxing figures like Sunny Edwards and Dalton Smith. This move, coupled with her relentless spirit, has bolstered Smith’s aspirations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Representing Heritage and Community

Smith’s ambitions extend beyond the boxing ring. As a member of the traveling community, she aims to showcase her heritage with pride on the global stage. She hopes her journey will inspire others from similar backgrounds to dream big and fight for their aspirations.

In preparation for her Olympic journey, Smith is set to compete in the World Boxing Cup: GB Open tournament in Sheffield, which precedes a Paris 2024 qualifier in March. This young boxer is not just chasing a gold medal, but also a legacy. A legacy of grit, determination, and the indomitable spirit of a young woman who refuses to be defined by circumstances.

Olympics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

