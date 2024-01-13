en English
Africa

Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security

Ivory Coast, the heart of African football, is set to host the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a long hiatus of 40 years. The curtains rose on January 13, 2024, at the newly-minted Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, marking the commencement of an event filled with anticipation and high stakes.

Home Advantage Amid Absence of Star Player

The Ivory Coast, led by coach Jean-Louis Gasset, is facing the challenge head-on, even in the absence of their star forward, Sebastien Haller. The Elephants, as they are popularly known, are two-time African champions and are hoping to leverage the home advantage to their benefit. Midfielder Franck Kessie and the team’s management are acutely aware of the weight of expectations and are channeling this pressure into a driving force for the players.

Rescheduled Tournament to Counter Climate and Schedule Conflicts

Originally scheduled for June and July, the tournament was rescheduled to January and February to sidestep the rainy season and potential clashes with European football seasons. This rescheduling also presents a unique challenge for the teams, requiring them to adapt their strategies and preparations accordingly.

Security Measures Upped Following Previous Tragedy

AFCON 2024 comes on the heels of a tragic incident at the Olembe Stadium during the previous edition in Cameroon, leading to a substantial increase in security measures. The Ivorian government has invested a significant sum of $1.5 billion in infrastructure improvements and mobilized 17,000 police and soldiers to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

CAF President Lauds Preparations; High Competition Expected

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the tournament, which will unfold across five different cities, including Yamoussoukro, the Ivorian capital. With 24 teams vying for the trophy, the event promises to be fiercely competitive. Top contenders include Nigeria’s Super Eagles, led by African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, Egypt’s team featuring Mohamed Salah, and four-time champions Ghana.

Africa Ivory Coast Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

