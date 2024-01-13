Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations

The Africa Cup of Nations 2024, a seminal event in the African football calendar, has kicked off in the Ivory Coast, marking the first instance the country has hosted the tournament in over 40 years. The inaugural match saw the host nation, sans their crucial player Sebastien Haller, face off against Guinea-Bissau at the gleaming new Ebimpe Olympic Stadium.

High Stakes and Higher Hopes

As a two-time African champion, Ivory Coast enters the tournament facing formidable opponents, including the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, and the reigning champions, Senegal, with their star player Sadio Mane. However, Jean-Louis Gasset, the coach of Ivory Coast, and midfielder Franck Kessie have openly acknowledged the high expectations and the pressure of playing on home turf. They expressed determination to harness this energy positively for the team.

Coping with Absences and Preparing for Challenges

Despite missing Sebastien Haller, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury, Ivory Coast’s preparations for the AFCON have been meticulous and all-encompassing. The Ivorian government has invested approximately $1.5 billion in infrastructure upgrades and deployed a security force of 17,000 police and soldiers. This proactive approach is in response to the tragic incidents at the previous AFCON in Cameroon, where a stampede at the Olembe Stadium resulted in fatalities and injuries.

A Rescheduled Event Amid Climatic Concerns

The 2024 iteration of AFCON was initially slated for June and July to circumvent clashes with the European season. However, it was rescheduled to January-February due to concerns about the rainy season. Now in its third edition with 24 teams, the tournament will witness matches being played across five cities in Ivory Coast, including two venues in the economic capital, Abidjan.

Other notable contenders such as Nigeria, led by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, Egypt aiming for a record-extending eighth title, and Ghana, a four-time champion, are all set to embark on their campaigns.

The fervor and anticipation surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 is palpable, as it promises a riveting showcase of footballing prowess and competitive spirit on the African continent.