en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener, Eyes on Improvement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener, Eyes on Improvement

As the vibrant city of Abidjan echoed with cheers, Ivory Coast marked a triumphant start to the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a confident 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau. The tournament opener, held on January 14, 2024, witnessed the hosts securing their first points at the Alhassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium. The streets were awash with fans, their joyous chants reverberating in the air, as they celebrated the successful kick-off to the tournament.

Striking Goals and Steady Defense

Despite the victory, coach Jean Louis Gasset, with his characteristic prudence, acknowledged that the performance was average, hinting at the need for improvements. The game saw Seko Fofana and Jean Philippe Krasso scoring the goals, with Krasso’s acrobatic second goal serving as a highlight of the match. Gasset candidly mentioned the challenges of playing the opening match in a full stadium, underlining the psychological pressure involved.

Preparing for the Next Challenge

The hosts are set to face a stiffer challenge in their next game against the formidable Nigeria, a team known for its strong offensive, including the African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen. Gasset expressed confidence in his team’s ability to step up their game and meet the challenge head-on, indicating a spirit of resilience and determination.

Embracing the Spirit of the Game

The tournament, held amidst heightened security measures following a tragic incident in the previous edition, brought together passionate fans in their team’s orange jerseys, waving flags, and sharing in the thrill of the game. The victory marked a memorable day for Ivory Coast, which last hosted the tournament in 1984 and has won it twice before. As the echoes of the triumphant cheers slowly fade, the hosts prepare for their next challenge, embodying the enduring spirit of sportsmanship and resilience.

0
Ivory Coast Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ivory Coast

See more
3 hours ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
In the inaugural match of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Ivory Coast clinched a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau, setting the stage for a jubilant celebration in the streets of Abidjan. The Ivorian national team’s triumph was marked by goals from Seko Fofana and Jean Philippe Krasso, despite the team’s overall performance being deemed
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
8 hours ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
19 hours ago
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
4 hours ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
6 hours ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
6 hours ago
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
41 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
42 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
42 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
43 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
43 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
43 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
43 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
44 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
44 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app