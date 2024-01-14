en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement

The Ivory Coast, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau in Abidjan. Goals from Seko Fofana and Jean Philippe Krasso in each half of the match marked the victory. However, the performance was not extraordinary, leaving coach Jean Louis Gasset acknowledging the average output and the need for improvement, especially in ball possession.

A Not-So-Memorable Win Sparks Celebrations

Despite the lukewarm performance, the victory sparked joy among Ivorian supporters. The streets of Abidjan vibrated with celebrations, extending late into the night after the match. The win, although not a resounding statement of prowess, provided much-needed relief, especially considering the psychological challenges of playing the opening match in a packed stadium.

Gasset Acknowledges Room for Improvement

Coach Jean Louis Gasset candidly expressed his relief over the win. He recognized the team’s mediocre performance and noted the disorganization when the team was without the ball. Yet, he emphasized the need for the team to prepare for their next challenge – a match against Nigeria’s strong side, led by the African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Looking Ahead: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

As the Ivory Coast team prepares for the second Group A match against Nigeria, the win, despite not being a strong statement, has eased the pressure. The players, coach, and fans are all relieved to have started the tournament on the right foot, setting the stage for a potentially gripping match against Nigeria. With the initial jitters out of the way, the team will now look to step up their game and prove their mettle in the forthcoming matches.

0
Africa Ivory Coast Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
In a thrilling start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, Ivory Coast’s national football team, fondly known as The Elephants, secured a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau. The triumphant win has set a hopeful tone for The Elephants as they advance in the tournament, leading to speculation about their potential to emerge as the
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
'Taste of Africa': A Celebration of Unity and Culture on Africa Day
40 mins ago
'Taste of Africa': A Celebration of Unity and Culture on Africa Day
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
47 mins ago
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
26 mins ago
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare's Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Force
27 mins ago
Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare's Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Force
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
37 mins ago
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
2 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
2 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
4 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
4 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
4 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
5 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
7 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
7 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
51 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app