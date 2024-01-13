Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has returned to the Ivory Coast for the first time in 40 years, igniting a wave of anticipation and national pride across the country. The opening match saw the host nation taking on Guinea-Bissau at the newly-constructed Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, an architectural marvel symbolizing the nation’s aspirations and commitments to the sport.

High Expectations Despite Star Forward’s Absence

Even with star forward Sebastien Haller sidelined by injury, the Ivorian team, under the guidance of Coach Jean-Louis Gasset and the on-field leadership of midfielder Franck Kessie, is bullish about their prospects in the tournament. The team aims to replicate their past successes, having been crowned African champions twice, with their most recent triumph coming in 2015.

AFCON Showcases a Strong Field

The tournament, rescheduled to avoid clashing with the European football season and the rainy season, boasts a formidable lineup. Teams to watch include 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, and defending champions Senegal, guided by the relentless Sadio Mane. Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana, with Nigeria’s hopes resting on Victor Osimhen, the newly named African footballer of the year, are also gearing up to start their campaigns.

Security and Infrastructure Take Center Stage

In the wake of the tragic incidents at the last AFCON in Cameroon, security has been given paramount importance. The Ivorian government has made significant investments in infrastructure and deployed an estimated 17,000 police and soldiers to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. Matches are scheduled across five cities, including two venues in Abidjan, one of which is the iconic Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Despite the criticism over the government’s spending priorities given the country’s economic challenges, the president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation maintains that the investment will benefit the entire country. The tournament is not just about football; it’s about national unity, peace, reconciliation, and the development of young talent. It is hoped that Ivory Coast will emerge as a hub for football in West Africa, with the tournament boosting tourism and bringing economic benefits to the nation.