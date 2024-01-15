en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security

For the first time in four decades, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is being held in Ivory Coast. The opening match witnessed the hosts, Ivory Coast, clashing with Guinea-Bissau at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, marking the beginning of a historic event. Ivory Coast, a team that has twice won the AFCON, is stepping into the competition without its star forward Sebastien Haller due to injury.

High Expectations and Strong Contenders

The tournament boasts of strong contenders, including Morocco, Egypt with Mohamed Salah at the fore, and the defending champions Senegal, led by Sadio Mane. Jean-Louis Gasset, the coach of Ivory Coast, and the team’s midfielder Franck Kessie have acknowledged the high expectations. They aim to channel the pressure into a positive force on the field.

Rescheduled Dates and Increased Security

The event was rescheduled from its original June and July slot to the traditional January and February window to avoid the rainy season. The decision to increase security measures follows the tragic incidents at the last AFCON in Cameroon. The Ivorian government has invested $1.5 billion in infrastructure and rolled out 17,000 police and soldiers to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

Five Cities, Two Venues, and 24 Teams

CAF president Patrice Motsepe expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the tournament, which is being held across five cities with two venues in Abidjan. One of these is the newly-built stadium named after President Alassane Ouattara. Among the 24 teams competing for the title are Nigeria, featuring African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, Egypt, and Ghana. This competition is the third edition of the AFCON to feature 24 teams.

0
Africa Security Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
28 mins ago
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
In a strategic move to address the pressing issues of urbanization and development disparities, President Hakainde Hichilema has voiced concern over the rising trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. He urges citizens to consider investment opportunities in rural parts of the country, aiming to make rural living both sustainable and economically viable.
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
Korhogo: Cote d'Ivoire's Emerging Tourist Hotspot
1 hour ago
Korhogo: Cote d'Ivoire's Emerging Tourist Hotspot
Violence Unfolds in Gaza City Amidst Food Aid Distribution; Global News Roundup
1 hour ago
Violence Unfolds in Gaza City Amidst Food Aid Distribution; Global News Roundup
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
30 mins ago
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
50 mins ago
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
53 mins ago
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
26 seconds
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
48 seconds
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
51 seconds
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
1 min
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
1 min
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
1 min
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
1 min
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
2 mins
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
2 mins
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
26 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
30 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app