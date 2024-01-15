Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security

For the first time in four decades, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is being held in Ivory Coast. The opening match witnessed the hosts, Ivory Coast, clashing with Guinea-Bissau at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, marking the beginning of a historic event. Ivory Coast, a team that has twice won the AFCON, is stepping into the competition without its star forward Sebastien Haller due to injury.

High Expectations and Strong Contenders

The tournament boasts of strong contenders, including Morocco, Egypt with Mohamed Salah at the fore, and the defending champions Senegal, led by Sadio Mane. Jean-Louis Gasset, the coach of Ivory Coast, and the team’s midfielder Franck Kessie have acknowledged the high expectations. They aim to channel the pressure into a positive force on the field.

Rescheduled Dates and Increased Security

The event was rescheduled from its original June and July slot to the traditional January and February window to avoid the rainy season. The decision to increase security measures follows the tragic incidents at the last AFCON in Cameroon. The Ivorian government has invested $1.5 billion in infrastructure and rolled out 17,000 police and soldiers to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

Five Cities, Two Venues, and 24 Teams

CAF president Patrice Motsepe expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the tournament, which is being held across five cities with two venues in Abidjan. One of these is the newly-built stadium named after President Alassane Ouattara. Among the 24 teams competing for the title are Nigeria, featuring African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, Egypt, and Ghana. This competition is the third edition of the AFCON to feature 24 teams.