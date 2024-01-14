Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes

The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2024, hosted by Ivory Coast, kicked off on Saturday, January 13, with the home team triumphing over Guinea-Bissau in the inaugural match at the newly constructed stadium named after the nation’s President, Alasane Aouttara. The tournament, featuring 24 teams from across the continent, marks a significant moment in the nation’s sports history, with Ivory Coast having invested Sh3.767 trillion into infrastructural developments and security measures.

A Massive Infrastructure Overhaul

As part of preparations for the Afcon tournament, the Ivory Coast government has embarked on a massive infrastructure overhaul, including the renovation of old stadiums and the construction of new ones. Matches will take place in five cities apart from the capital, Yamoussoukro – Bouake, San Pedro, Korhogo, and Abijan, with the capital’s two main stadiums, Felic Houphouet Boingny and Ebimpe stadium, slated for use. The extensive infrastructural improvements reflect Ivory Coast’s commitment to providing world-class facilities for the prestigious tournament.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In response to incidents that marred the previous season in Cameroon, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and local organizers have put in place stringent security measures for the event. A total of 17,000 police officers and soldiers will be deployed throughout the tournament to ensure the safety of both players and spectators. CAF President Patrice Motsepe has expressed satisfaction with these preventive measures, aimed at avoiding any recurrence of the unfortunate incidents of the past.

High Hopes for the Home Team

With the tournament taking place on home soil, Ivory Coast, two-time Afcon champions, have high hopes of delivering a strong performance. Their last victory in 2015 under former captain Yaya Toure has only fuelled their ambition. The team is placed in Group A, alongside Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea. Their victorious start against Guinea-Bissau in the opening match has set the tone for their campaign in the tournament.