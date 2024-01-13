Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures

On the brink of a historic moment, the Ivory Coast is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the first time in four decades, beginning this Saturday. The country’s national team, the Elephants, will kickstart the tournament against Guinea-Bissau at the newly minted Ebimpe Olympic Stadium. Despite the void left by star striker Sebastien Haller due to injury, the team, led by the likes of Franck Kessie, holds high aspirations for the tournament.

AFCON: A Testament to Africa’s Football Evolution

AFCON, originally slated for the mid-year but moved back to its January-February slot due to concerns over the rainy season, symbolizes the significant strides made in African football. From its humble eight-team inception in 1984, the tournament has now blossomed to include 24 teams, a testament to the continent’s football development. This edition of the tournament will see matches played across five different cities in Ivory Coast, including the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Security and Infrastructure: A Top Priority

With the specter of the previous tragedy in Cameroon, where a stampede at the Olembe Stadium led to fatalities, the Ivorian government has heavily invested in infrastructure and security. A whopping $1.5 billion has been poured into improving infrastructure for the tournament, ensuring a safe and smooth event. CAF president Patrice Motsepe underscored the stringent measures taken to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

A Fierce Battle for Glory

The competition promises to be intense, with teams like Morocco, Egypt led by Mohamed Salah, and the defending champions Senegal all vying for the coveted title. The Nigerian team, bolstered by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, and Egypt, are among the top contenders. The host nation eagerly anticipates an event that could bring them their third AFCON title, fostering unity and sparking nationwide celebrations.