Sports

IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
The IUPUI Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials gear up for a Horizon League basketball showdown in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The stage is set for the Jaguars, who maintain a 5-10 overall record and 1-3 in the Horizon League, to battle it out against the 4-11 overall and 0-4 conference record-holding Colonials.

Pre-Game Statistics and Predictions

The Colonials, with a home record of 3-4, are currently ranked eighth in the league for assists. Their key player, Josh Corbin, contributes an average of 2.9 assists per game. Conversely, the Jaguars have a 1-3 record against league opponents and have struggled against teams with a winning record, showing a 3-5 record in such matchups.

The three-point shooting skills of both teams are nearly on par. Robert Morris averages 7.2 made three-pointers per game, closely matching the 7.3 three-pointers per game allowed by the Jaguars. The Jaguars average points per game stand at 67.9, which is lower than the 74.0 points per game that the Colonials concede.

Key Players and Potential Game Changers

Key players to watch in the upcoming game include Markeese Hastings for the Colonials, who averages 15 points and 7.9 rebounds, and Jlynn Counter for the Jaguars, who averages 15.4 points. Additionally, Josh Corbin has been shining for Robert Morris with an average of 13.5 points over the last 10 games. For the Jaguars, Bryce Monroe has been a notable player, averaging 11.8 points in recent games.

Both teams have had similar performance in their last 10 games, with the Colonials at 3-7 and the Jaguars also at 3-7. This game marks their first face-off in the season’s conference play. The projected final score is 79-67 in favor of Robert Morris, but it’s anyone’s game until the final whistle blows.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

