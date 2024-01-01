en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More

ITV has unveiled a diverse array of content for its audience, available on their platform, ITVX. Noteworthy highlights include news segments, reviews, and entertainment shows, all tailored to provide an engaging viewer experience.

Major St Helier Housing Project Gets Go-Ahead

A significant announcement is the approval of a £120 million housing project in St Helier. The plan, known as the Les Sablons application, includes 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and an array of new dining options. This development aims to address the housing shortage, boost tourism, and generate job opportunities, all without burdening taxpayers. The project’s approval comes after a legal challenge, with the Royal Court ruling that the Assistant Environment Minister had acted unlawfully in previously blocking the project.

Dean of Guernsey Reflects on Cost of Living Crisis

Adding depth to the discourse, the Dean of Guernsey has offered reflections on the current cost of living crisis. His insights shed light on the challenges faced by local communities, further enriching ITVX’s news coverage.

Sports Review and Diverse Entertainment

The platform also offers a roundup of athletic achievements in its Sports Review segment, celebrating the year’s milestones in sports. With a BAFTA-nominated breakfast show, a Christmas Day special, a controversial NHS unit documentary, and Prince Harry’s interview, ITVX also provides a wide variety of entertainment. Further, the channel explores ancient burial sites in the Channel Islands and the efforts to protect Jersey’s sand sculptures during winter.

ITV’s Cookie Policy

Finally, ITV has emphasized its cookie policy, detailing how cookies and similar technologies are used to enhance user experience, monitor service quality, and customize marketing campaigns. This demonstrates ITV’s commitment to transparency and user privacy.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023

By Salman Khan

Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship

By Salman Khan

Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts

By Salman Khan

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier Leag ...
@Football · 4 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier Leag ...
heart comment 0
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent

By Salman Khan

Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
Fulham’s New Year’s Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League

By Salman Khan

Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup

By Salman Khan

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
1 min
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
1 min
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
4 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
4 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
4 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
4 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
4 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
6 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
6 mins
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
54 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app