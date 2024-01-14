en English
Sports

ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’: Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby’s Return

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
The forthcoming series of ITV’s hit skating show ‘Dancing On Ice’ has been making headlines for various reasons. From the celebrity lineup to the return of beloved presenter Holly Willoughby, the show has sparked much anticipation among the viewers.

The Prize – Not Cash, But Prestige

Unlike many reality shows, ‘Dancing On Ice’ does not offer a cash prize to its winners. The celebrity who eventually triumphs in the intensely competitive series is awarded a trophy, symbolizing their prowess on the ice and their journey throughout the show. The participants, a blend of celebrities from myriad backgrounds, are paid a fee for their appearance alongside their professional skating partners.

A Stellar Lineup

This year’s competitors include a diverse mix of personalities. Adam Thomas from ‘Coronation Street,’ Amber Davies from ‘Love Island,’ singer Hannah Spearritt, radio host Adele Roberts, actress Claire Sweeney, comedian Lou Sanders, ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Miles Nazaire, and former ‘EastEnders’ actor Ricky Norwood are all set to showcase their skating skills. Notably, former professional boxer Ricky Hatton, Olympian Greg Rutherford, and ‘Emmerdale’ actress Roxy Shahidi are also in the run to win the coveted trophy. Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, a late entry into the show replacing ‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Lustig Webb due to an unfortunate injury, has been singled out as a strong contender.

Returning Faces and New Additions

The judges panel for the nine-week series comprises Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean, lending their expertise to the contestants. The beloved Holly Willoughby will be returning to television, presenting the series with Stephen Mulhern, who steps in for Phillip Schofield. Holly’s return comes after a two-month hiatus, following an alleged kidnap plot. To ensure her safety, TV bosses have arranged for a body double to assist with filming. Despite the challenges, Holly has expressed her excitement for the 2024 series, ready to reconnect with her audience after a turbulent year.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

