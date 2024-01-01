ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living

In a recent telecast, ITV called for heightened backing for philanthropic organisations as the need for food banks continue to escalate. This worrying trend underscores the struggle faced by many who depend on these food banks to meet their fundamental necessities.

Straining Food Banks and the Rising Cost of Living

The Karma Pantry in Beaumont, operating on the honor system, is providing food for those ineligible for food banks. The pantry, which depends on donations from the community and Edmontonians, has seen an increase in users. However, the demand for food banks surged in 2023, driven by reduced federal benefits, escalating food costs, and the termination of pandemic-era SNAP benefits. The holiday season experienced a peak in individuals seeking food, with distribution numbers predicted to surpass those of the previous year. The pandemic has worsened food insecurity, with food prices on the rise while donations to food banks dwindled. Lawmakers are being urged to address these challenges in the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

The programme also underscored the escalating cost of living in Canada and its impact on everyday items, including food. The increase in food costs seems to be slowing down, with experts predicting the food inflation rate to decrease between 2.5 to 4.5 percent in 2024, a significant drop from five to seven percent in 2023.

International Food Crisis

Food importers from Africa to Asia are struggling to afford food imports due to a surge in the US dollar, leading to potential shortages in countries like Ghana and Egypt. The International Monetary Fund has cautioned about a severe global food crisis, with importers facing rising costs and difficulty procuring dollars for timely release of their shipments from customs. The situation is further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, weather shocks, and soaring fertilizer and energy prices.

