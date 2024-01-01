en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living

In a recent telecast, ITV called for heightened backing for philanthropic organisations as the need for food banks continue to escalate. This worrying trend underscores the struggle faced by many who depend on these food banks to meet their fundamental necessities.

Straining Food Banks and the Rising Cost of Living

The Karma Pantry in Beaumont, operating on the honor system, is providing food for those ineligible for food banks. The pantry, which depends on donations from the community and Edmontonians, has seen an increase in users. However, the demand for food banks surged in 2023, driven by reduced federal benefits, escalating food costs, and the termination of pandemic-era SNAP benefits. The holiday season experienced a peak in individuals seeking food, with distribution numbers predicted to surpass those of the previous year. The pandemic has worsened food insecurity, with food prices on the rise while donations to food banks dwindled. Lawmakers are being urged to address these challenges in the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

The programme also underscored the escalating cost of living in Canada and its impact on everyday items, including food. The increase in food costs seems to be slowing down, with experts predicting the food inflation rate to decrease between 2.5 to 4.5 percent in 2024, a significant drop from five to seven percent in 2023.

International Food Crisis

Food importers from Africa to Asia are struggling to afford food imports due to a surge in the US dollar, leading to potential shortages in countries like Ghana and Egypt. The International Monetary Fund has cautioned about a severe global food crisis, with importers facing rising costs and difficulty procuring dollars for timely release of their shipments from customs. The situation is further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, weather shocks, and soaring fertilizer and energy prices.

ITV’s Rich Programme Content

Aside from addressing food bank issues, the programme featured an exclusive interview with Guernsey footballer Alex Scott, providing an insider’s look into his career and experiences. It also carried the second part of the 2023 News Review, offering a retrospective look at the year’s significant events and stories. The programme is part of ITV’s diverse offerings, which include a BAFTA-nominated breakfast show, evening news, and special events coverage, emphasizing ITV’s broad coverage of news, sports, culture, and current affairs.

0
Newsroom Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fireworks at Hilton Barbados: A Glimpse into 2024 and the Role of X Corp

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ITV Channel's 2023 Review: Diverse Content, Economic Impact, and 2024 Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Crown Princess Mary: The First Australian-Born Queen in the Making ...
@Newsroom · 5 hours
Crown Princess Mary: The First Australian-Born Queen in the Making ...
heart comment 0
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live: A Tradition of Revelry and Reflection Returns

By Safak Costu

CNN's New Year's Eve Live: A Tradition of Revelry and Reflection Returns
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year’s Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
India Rings in 2024 Amid Environmental Concerns and Unfolding Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Rings in 2024 Amid Environmental Concerns and Unfolding Events
2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts

By BNN Correspondents

2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
52 seconds
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
1 min
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
2 mins
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
2 mins
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
2 mins
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
2 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
4 mins
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
4 mins
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
4 mins
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
15 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
16 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
34 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
35 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app