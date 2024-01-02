en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023

ITV’s evening program shed light on the mounting demand for food support, signaling a growing societal need. Charities are voicing their concerns, calling for enhanced backing to meet this escalating requirement. The program particularly mentioned the Ottawa Food Bank and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, outlining the struggles they face in the wake of increasing demands. Compounding this, food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area are grappling with similar challenges, striving to meet the needs of those they serve.

Urgent Appeals for Community Support

Not just limited to food banks, other organizations such as Family Promise – a national body addressing family homelessness – and the newly established support service, Revive New Ross, are seeking donations and support. These entities are striving to sustain their missions amidst the uphill battle of societal issues, indicating a growing need for community backing.

Insights into Sports and Politics

The program also provided a deeper view into various other subjects beyond immediate societal issues. An exclusive interview with Guernsey footballer Alex Scott was featured, offering rare glimpses into his career and perspectives on the sport. Additionally, the program delved into the political sphere, with discussions on topics such as Sunak’s leadership and Rwanda legislation, offering viewers an in-depth understanding of the political landscape.

A Glance at the Past Year

Another highlight of the program was the second part of the 2023 News Review, which presented a recap of significant events and developments over the year. This segment served as a reflective space, allowing viewers to revisit and comprehend the impact of the year’s events on a global scale.

0
Europe Newsroom Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Hiding Amid Royal Affair Rumors

By Wojciech Zylm

Eurostar Resumes Services Amidst Delays After New Year's Flooding

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettable Moments

By BNN Correspondents

ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs ...
@Europe · 2 hours
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs ...
heart comment 0
2024 Kicks Off with Optimism in European Markets Amid Mixed Global Performances

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Kicks Off with Optimism in European Markets Amid Mixed Global Performances
Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

By Salman Akhtar

Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats
Australian-born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Australian-born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen
Intellect Design Secures Order from OTP Bank: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Intellect Design Secures Order from OTP Bank: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
13 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
13 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
18 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
18 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
26 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
36 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
43 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
43 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
43 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app