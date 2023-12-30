en English
ITV Lineup Highlights: St Helier Project Approval, Cost of Living Crisis Reflections, and More

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST
ITV Lineup Highlights: St Helier Project Approval, Cost of Living Crisis Reflections, and More

The ITV lineup presents an eclectic mix of educational and entertaining content, highlighting current events, cultural milestones, and historical revelations. Among the key events discussed is the approval of the £120 million St Helier housing project, a significant development for the region. The programme also delves into the ongoing cost of living crisis, with the Dean of Guernsey offering his reflections on the situation.

St Helier Housing Project: Development and Controversy

A major £120 million housing project in the heart of St Helier has been given planning permission by Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister. The project, developed by Les Masurier, includes 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, cafés, and a restaurant, and is expected to create 150 jobs. The approval follows a successful legal challenge by the developers after initial plans were blocked by an assistant minister.

The decision, however, has sparked tension among Jersey’s political leaders. Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, expressed her disappointment in the decision to overrule the blockage of the development.

Celebrating Athletic Achievements and Age-Defying Feats

In addition to current events, the ITV lineup includes a Sports Review, celebrating the year’s athletic achievements. Notably, the programme features an 83-year-old woman from Jersey, who inspires many by proving that age is no barrier to activity.

Exploring Cultural and Historical Landmarks

The programme provides viewers with a vibrant exploration of culture and history. Segments include iconic landmarks reimagined in colour, the preservation of Jersey’s sand sculptures during winter, and Guernsey fundraisers aiding African school construction. It also offers insights into the Channel Islands’ Neolithic ancestors. The scenic beauty of the Channel Islands is displayed through breathtaking aerial views.

Comprehensive News Coverage

The channel also offers a variety of news shows, documentaries, special event highlights, and discussions on current affairs. These include Prime Minister’s Questions and pressing issues such as Sunak’s leadership and Rwanda legislation. The site’s cookie policy is also detailed, explaining the use of cookies for service provision, performance measurement, and marketing customization, with options for user preference management.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

