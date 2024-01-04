en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Europe

Italy Triumphs Over England in Euro 2020 Final: ‘It’s Coming to Rome!’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Italy Triumphs Over England in Euro 2020 Final: ‘It’s Coming to Rome!’

On a Sunday night that was as tense as it was thrilling, the Euro 2020 final unfolded in a dramatic crescendo of emotion and exhilaration. The match saw Italy take home the championship trophy, triumphing over England in a heart-stopping penalty shootout.

A Riveting Duel

The game was a rollercoaster, marked by significant shifts in momentum. England’s Luke Shaw drew first blood with a swift early goal, sending a wave of excitement through the English ranks. However, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci countered in the second half, equalizing the score at 1-1 and keeping the game balanced until the end of regular time.

The Decisive Moment

As the match dwindled down to penalties, the fate of both teams hung in the balance. The missed opportunities of England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka proved costly. Their successive failures to convert their penalties tipped the scales decisively in favor of Italy.

Bonucci’s Bold Declaration

In the euphoria of victory, Leonardo Bonucci, renowned for his assertive personality, seized the spotlight. His triumphant exclamation, ‘IT’S COMING TO ROME!’, was a pointed jab at the English football anthem ‘It’s Coming Home’. In the wake of Italy’s win and his bold proclamation, Bonucci may well have become one of the least popular figures in England.

This victory marks Italy’s second European Championship title, their first since 1968. Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was rightly named the Player of the Tournament, recognized for his exceptional performances throughout the competition.

0
Europe Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

