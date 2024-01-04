Italy Triumphs Over England in Euro 2020 Final: ‘It’s Coming to Rome!’

On a Sunday night that was as tense as it was thrilling, the Euro 2020 final unfolded in a dramatic crescendo of emotion and exhilaration. The match saw Italy take home the championship trophy, triumphing over England in a heart-stopping penalty shootout.

A Riveting Duel

The game was a rollercoaster, marked by significant shifts in momentum. England’s Luke Shaw drew first blood with a swift early goal, sending a wave of excitement through the English ranks. However, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci countered in the second half, equalizing the score at 1-1 and keeping the game balanced until the end of regular time.

The Decisive Moment

As the match dwindled down to penalties, the fate of both teams hung in the balance. The missed opportunities of England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka proved costly. Their successive failures to convert their penalties tipped the scales decisively in favor of Italy.

Bonucci’s Bold Declaration

In the euphoria of victory, Leonardo Bonucci, renowned for his assertive personality, seized the spotlight. His triumphant exclamation, ‘IT’S COMING TO ROME!’, was a pointed jab at the English football anthem ‘It’s Coming Home’. In the wake of Italy’s win and his bold proclamation, Bonucci may well have become one of the least popular figures in England.

This victory marks Italy’s second European Championship title, their first since 1968. Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was rightly named the Player of the Tournament, recognized for his exceptional performances throughout the competition.