Sports

Istanbul: The Emerging Hub of Sports In Turkey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Istanbul: The Emerging Hub of Sports In Turkey

In the heart of Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, a monumental feat in sports has been achieved thanks to the efforts of Spor Istanbul AŞ. Affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the organization has managed to transform the city into one of Turkey’s largest sports hubs. With its 69 facilities and a staff of over a thousand dedicated coaches, Spor Istanbul AŞ proudly services one million users annually.

Demographic and Growth

The gender distribution amongst the participants was found to be 35% women and 65% men. The organization has not only achieved this remarkable feat but has also successfully engaged a remarkable 17,000 children across 120 sports branches in various schools. As a result, 156 aspirants have started their journey towards professional athletics. This is reflected in the exponential increase in facility usage, which, compared to the previous year, has seen a whopping 67% increase, amassing 10 million uses.



Major Sports Events

Istanbul has also emerged as a hub for major sports events, with the city playing host to 19 events throughout the year. These events, including running, cycling, swimming, and camping activities, have garnered participation from 111,000 individuals. A major highlight was the 45th edition of the İş Bankası Marathon, which coincided with the centenary celebration of the Turkish Republic. Moreover, Istanbul’s Tour, a significant event in the world of cycling, witnessed a category elevation and successfully hosted its fourth Historical Peninsula Bicycle Tour.



Support for All

Another notable event was the third edition of the Ulugazi Oil Wrestling Festival, which featured 500 wrestlers. The residents of the city also collectively took part in an 8 billion steps walking campaign. In line with its commitment to inclusivity, Spor Istanbul AŞ has made significant strides in supporting disabled athletes. This support is highlighted by the provision of accessible sports facilities, such as the Cemal Kamacı sports complex.

0
Sports Turkey
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

