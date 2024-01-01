ISRO’s Triumphant Start to 2024: Launch of India’s First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

In a triumphant start to the year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched India’s first X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XpoSat) into Low Earth Orbit. This marked a significant accomplishment for Indian science, setting the tone for ISRO’s ambitious agenda in 2024. The XpoSat, also known as XPoSat, was launched on January 1st from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using the PSLV-C58 rocket.

XPoSat: A New Era for Indian Space Research

The launch of XPoSat not only marks a milestone in Indian space exploration but also positions India as only the second nation in the world, after the United States, to launch an advanced astronomy observatory. This observatory is specifically designed to study celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and magnetars, through X-ray polarisation measurements from space. The mission aims to offer insights into these celestial objects under extreme conditions, further expanding our understanding of the universe.

The XPoSat Mission

The XPoSat carries two main payloads: POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). These instruments are designed to measure polarimetry parameters and provide spectroscopic information, respectively. The satellite is set to be injected into a 650km elliptical orbit, with plans to later bring it to a lower altitude of about 350 km for further experiments. The mission’s scientific goals include studying the distribution of magnetic fields, geometric anisotropies, and the nature of accelerators in galactic cosmic X-ray sources, among others.

ISRO’s Ambitions for 2024

The successful launch of XPoSat is just the beginning of a busy year ahead for ISRO. The organisation is also planning to place the Aditya L1 solar probe into a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 and launch the INSAT 3DS meteorological satellites using its Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV F14). These upcoming missions, coupled with the success of XPoSat, reveal India’s growing prominence in the global space community and its commitment towards exploring the infinite expanses of the universe.