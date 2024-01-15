en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Soccer Player Sagiv Jehezkel Released from Custody in Turkey, Set to Return to Israel

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Israeli Soccer Player Sagiv Jehezkel Released from Custody in Turkey, Set to Return to Israel

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel has been released from police custody in Turkey and is set to return to Israel, marking the end of an unspecified period of detention by Turkish authorities. The circumstances surrounding his arrest, detention, and subsequent release remain shrouded in ambiguity, with no clear details provided by either country’s officials.

A Move That Stoked Controversy

Jehezkel’s detention came in the wake of an act of solidarity he displayed toward people held hostage by Hamas. During a match, Jehezkel held up a bandaged hand in a goal celebration, a gesture that was interpreted by Turkey as supporting ‘Israel’s massacre in Gaza’. He was subsequently charged with inciting hatred and released from custody pending trial.

Pressing Charges and Ensuing Repercussions

Post his actions, Jehezkel was suspended from his team Antalyaspor, with the possibility of contract termination looming large. His actions stoked controversy, straining the already complex ties between Turkey and Israel. The Turkish Football Federation and his club unequivocally condemned his behaviour, leading to investigations into another Israeli player, Eden Karzev, for a social media post about the hostages.

Israel’s Diplomatic Intervention

Jehezkel’s detention sparked a wave of condemnation from top Israeli officials, indicating the involvement of Israel’s Foreign Ministry and suggesting a diplomatic engagement between the two countries. A private jet was arranged to transport Jehezkel and his family back to Israel, further evidencing the serious view taken by the Israeli government.

While Jehezkel’s release seems to be a resolution to a potentially sensitive issue that posed a threat to the bilateral relations between Israel and Turkey, the scarcity of details about the case leaves room for speculation about potential long-term implications. As Jehezkel returns to Israel, the repercussions of this incident on Israeli citizens abroad, and Israeli-Turkish relations remain unclear.

0
Israel Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
6 mins ago
Celebrities Visit Israel Amid Conflict: A PR Campaign to Humanize War
Amid the devastating conflict in Israel, a unique public relations campaign has emerged, involving prominent figures like Debra Messing, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Rapaport, and Ivanka Trump. These celebrities have been visiting the war-torn nation, engaging in emotional encounters with families affected by the crisis, including those dealing with hostages and missing persons. Visits Stirring Global
Celebrities Visit Israel Amid Conflict: A PR Campaign to Humanize War
War and Market Correction: Challenges and Anticipated Recovery in Israeli Tech Industry
33 mins ago
War and Market Correction: Challenges and Anticipated Recovery in Israeli Tech Industry
Israel Demands Hamas' Surrender Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
44 mins ago
Israel Demands Hamas' Surrender Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
6 mins ago
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
Palestinian Children Severely Injured by Alleged White Phosphorus Bomb Attacks
13 mins ago
Palestinian Children Severely Injured by Alleged White Phosphorus Bomb Attacks
The 'Nakba Layer' on Google Earth: A Reflection of Geopolitical Power Dynamics
15 mins ago
The 'Nakba Layer' on Google Earth: A Reflection of Geopolitical Power Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
19 seconds
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
US Congress Averts Potential Government Shutdown with Temporary Funding Agreement
23 seconds
US Congress Averts Potential Government Shutdown with Temporary Funding Agreement
Ekumfi Asaman Queen Mother Calls for Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
23 seconds
Ekumfi Asaman Queen Mother Calls for Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
Kenya's National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament
24 seconds
Kenya's National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
26 seconds
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
40 seconds
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
47 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
59 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
1 min
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app