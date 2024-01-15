Israeli Soccer Player Sagiv Jehezkel Released from Custody in Turkey, Set to Return to Israel

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel has been released from police custody in Turkey and is set to return to Israel, marking the end of an unspecified period of detention by Turkish authorities. The circumstances surrounding his arrest, detention, and subsequent release remain shrouded in ambiguity, with no clear details provided by either country’s officials.

A Move That Stoked Controversy

Jehezkel’s detention came in the wake of an act of solidarity he displayed toward people held hostage by Hamas. During a match, Jehezkel held up a bandaged hand in a goal celebration, a gesture that was interpreted by Turkey as supporting ‘Israel’s massacre in Gaza’. He was subsequently charged with inciting hatred and released from custody pending trial.

Pressing Charges and Ensuing Repercussions

Post his actions, Jehezkel was suspended from his team Antalyaspor, with the possibility of contract termination looming large. His actions stoked controversy, straining the already complex ties between Turkey and Israel. The Turkish Football Federation and his club unequivocally condemned his behaviour, leading to investigations into another Israeli player, Eden Karzev, for a social media post about the hostages.

Israel’s Diplomatic Intervention

Jehezkel’s detention sparked a wave of condemnation from top Israeli officials, indicating the involvement of Israel’s Foreign Ministry and suggesting a diplomatic engagement between the two countries. A private jet was arranged to transport Jehezkel and his family back to Israel, further evidencing the serious view taken by the Israeli government.

While Jehezkel’s release seems to be a resolution to a potentially sensitive issue that posed a threat to the bilateral relations between Israel and Turkey, the scarcity of details about the case leaves room for speculation about potential long-term implications. As Jehezkel returns to Israel, the repercussions of this incident on Israeli citizens abroad, and Israeli-Turkish relations remain unclear.