Israeli Brothers’ Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships

The World Indoor Bowls Championships held at Potters Resort in Hopton On Sea, Norfolk, witnessed an exceptional participation of Israeli brothers, David and Zvika Hadar. The brothers, hailing from Ra’anana, near Tel Aviv, entered the championships as Israeli qualifiers for the Open Pairs, despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas in their homeland.

Against All Odds

The Hadars faced a first-round loss in a tie-break against Scottish players Ronnie Duncan and Colin Walker. However, the result of the game didn’t dampen their spirits. The brothers, who share a rich history of travel, found the experience enriching and cherished the opportunity to reconnect as brothers through the sport. Their decision to leave Israel amidst ongoing conflict and concerns over anti-Semitism was challenging but they were met with support and sympathy abroad.

Adapting to the Game

In Israel, bowls is less popular and predominantly played on grass, with no indoor bowls venues, which made it difficult for the Hadars to adjust to indoor bowls initially. Their adaptation was facilitated by tips from former World Champions Greg Harlow and David Gourlay MBE.

A Journey of Sportsmanship and Brotherhood

Zvika Hadar, a seasoned player with over 20 years of experience in the sport including a victory over Greg Harlow in 2010, and David, a recent enthusiast, appreciated the camaraderie of the bowls community. The story of the Hadar brothers underscores their personal journey, the bond of brotherhood reinforced through sport, and the cultural and sporting exchange at this international event.