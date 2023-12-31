en English
Boxing & MMA

Israel Adesanya’s Potential Return at UFC 300: A Possibility?

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:04 am EST
Israel Adesanya’s Potential Return at UFC 300: A Possibility?

Former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Chael Sonnen, has stirred the speculative winds around the likely return of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Following his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Adesanya had announced an unexpected time-off until 2027. However, recent comments from Adesanya hint at a potential comeback at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing event, fueling speculations of Adesanya’s return at the historic UFC 300 event in Las Vegas.

Adesanya’s Expected Return

The UFC community is buzzing with expectations as Sonnen’s commentary on his YouTube channel suggests a strong likelihood of Adesanya’s return.

While UFC President Dana White has yet to announce the lineup for the UFC 300 card, Sonnen believes that the winner of the contest between Strickland and Du Plessis will face off against Adesanya.

This speculation is rooted in Adesanya’s reputation for rising to any challenge and his preference for announcing his return before a winner is declared. This would prevent any misconceptions of Adesanya seeking a favorable matchup.

A Potential Matchup

Adesanya’s possible return to the octagon and participation in UFC 300 could be an event of mammoth proportions, considering his reputation and prowess. If Sonnen’s speculation holds true, the victor of the Strickland vs. Du Plessis bout will find themselves in the middleweight championship showdown against Adesanya.

This potential matchup is anticipated to generate widespread attention and excitement among UFC fans worldwide.

The Road Ahead

While Sonnen’s comments suggest a high probability of Adesanya’s return at UFC 300, official confirmation from the UFC or Adesanya is eagerly awaited. Until then, the potential matchup remains a tantalizing prospect for UFC followers.

As the UFC 300 event approaches, the anticipation will only continue to grow, fueling the excitement and suspense that characterizes the world of mixed martial arts.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

