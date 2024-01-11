Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya has hinted at a quicker-than-expected return to the octagon. In a recent conversation with CombatTV, the Middleweight champion revealed he is nearing readiness to resume full training, aiming for a comeback later in 2024. This announcement has set the MMA community abuzz with speculation that Adesanya could be the headliner for UFC 300.

Adesanya’s Anticipated Comeback

While Adesanya previously joked about not fighting until 2027, he now says he expects to return earlier, dismissing the 2027 comment as an exaggerated jest. Although he hasn’t provided a specific date for his return, he’s hinted at resuming full training by the end of February. This timeline could set the stage for a summer return, an event that will undoubtedly captivate UFC fans worldwide.

Potential Matchups Stir Excitement

The MMA community, particularly on Twitter, has already begun debating Adesanya’s potential opponents. Names like Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Alex Pereira are being floated around. Adesanya has a history with both Pereira and Strickland, making rematches with them intriguing options for a pay-per-view event. Additionally, his rivalry with du Plessis could make for an exciting matchup, especially if du Plessis secures the belt at UFC 297.

Adesanya’s Social Media Fuels Speculation

Adesanya’s social media activity has added to the speculation. He seems to be angling for a trilogy fight with Pereira in the light heavyweight category. This potential matchup has gained traction since Pereira’s recent call-out following his championship win. As the MMA community eagerly awaits official announcements, the anticipation around Adesanya’s return continues to build, promising an exciting year for UFC fans around the globe.