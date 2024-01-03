Ismael Bennacer’s Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City

Ismael Bennacer, the Algerian professional footballer and AC Milan’s midfield maestro, recently offered fascinating insights into a career-defining decision he made early in his journey. Bennacer, who hails from Arles-Avignon, France, had to choose between joining two English Premier League giants – Manchester City and Arsenal.

A Crossroad in Bennacer’s Career

The narrative begins with his visit to Manchester City. Bennacer was invited to join the club’s reserves, an offer that would typically be hard to refuse. Despite being captivated by the world-class facilities and having the opportunity to converse with the legendary Patrick Vieira, he was not entirely convinced. The prospect of remaining in the academy did not appeal to Bennacer, who had personal requests such as wanting a flat and his sister’s company.

Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City

As a result, a pivotal moment arrived when Bennacer turned down Manchester City. Soon after, Arsenal emerged on the horizon. The Gunners not only fulfilled his personal requests but also offered him the opportunity to fast-track his development in professional football. Bennacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and his career took a significant upward trajectory.

From Arsenal to AC Milan

After honing his skills at Arsenal and a brief spell at Tours, Bennacer was sold to Empoli for €1m. However, his journey did not stop there. Bennacer caught the eye of the Italian club AC Milan, who shelled out €19.2m to secure his services in 2019. Since then, he has become a central figure in the Milan squad, making 150 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing ten assists.

There was speculation about a potential move back to Manchester City, where his abilities have reportedly caught the attention of Pep Guardiola, or a return to Arsenal. However, these rumors have subsided following Bennacer’s contract renewal with AC Milan in early 2023. Today, Bennacer stands as an embodiment of a player who chose his path wisely and is now reaping the rewards.