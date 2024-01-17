Island Athletes Garner Sportsmanship Recognition; New Sexual Harassment Policy Adopted

Island athletes and coaches have once again made their mark in sportsmanship, receiving the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Banner for the second time. This recognition was bestowed by Assistant Director of the Association, Todd Nelson, to the Athletic Director, Todd Gulluscio. The award stands testament to the importance of sportsmanship, a principle that Gulluscio underscores as the bedrock of the school's philosophy.

Advertisment

Updated Policy on Sexual Harassment

In a move to ensure the safety and well-being of its staff, the Shelter Island Board of Education has adopted an updated policy on the prohibition of sexual harassment. Board President Kathleen Lynch discussed the policy prior to a unanimous vote in its favor. The policy is administered by Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott, and Todd Gulluscio in his role as Personnel Director. The policy mandates annual training for the entire staff, equipping them with the understanding of what constitutes sexual harassment and how to appropriately handle accusations.

Investigations and Legal Assistance

Advertisment

Superintendent Doelger is entrusted with the responsibility of leading investigations into harassment cases. This critical task may be bolstered with potential legal assistance, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

Contributions to Student Cultural Experiences

The district also acknowledged the significant contributions from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation and the Shelter Island Lions Club. Their generous support will enrich students' cultural experiences, including a trip to see the Broadway production of 'Hamilton' and a museum-based fine arts education program in New York City. These experiences are invaluable in broadening the horizons of students and fostering a well-rounded education.