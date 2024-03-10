Islamabad United Clinches Victory Over Multan Sultans in PSL 9 Thriller, Secures Playoff Spot

In a nail-biting finish at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Islamabad United edged out Multan Sultans by three wickets, securing a place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine playoffs. The match, characterized by its high stakes and dramatic turns, saw Islamabad's Imad Wasim hitting the winning runs on the last ball, joining Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs, with just one slot remaining for either Karachi Kings or Quetta Gladiators.

Early Setbacks and Remarkable Partnerships

Chasing a formidable target of 229 runs set by Multan Sultans, Islamabad United faced immediate pressure as they lost top-order batters Alex Hales and Salman Ali Agha within the opening two overs. However, Islamabad's captain Shadab Khan stepped up, forging a 141-run partnership that not only revived the team's hopes but also placed them in a commanding position. Shadab's departure after scoring a quickfire 54 off 31 balls did little to slow down the momentum, as Colin Munro continued the onslaught with a blazing 84 off just 40 balls.

Usman Khan's Historic Feat and Multan's Batting Display

Earlier, batting first, Multan Sultans' opener Usman Khan etched his name in PSL history by becoming the first player to score two centuries in a single edition of the tournament. His explosive 100 off 50 balls, featuring 15 fours and three sixes, propelled Multan to a competitive total of 228. Despite a shaky start, Multan's innings gained momentum through Usman's bat and a vital partnership with Johnson Charles, who contributed a quick 42 off 18 balls.

Down the Wire: Islamabad's Triumph

Despite the loss of Azam Khan without troubling the scorers and a middle-order wobble, Islamabad United's lower order, particularly Haider Ali and Faheem Ashraf, added crucial runs to keep their side in the hunt. It was Imad Wasim's calm under pressure in the final over that ultimately saw Islamabad home, marking a memorable victory that not only showcased the depth of their batting but also kept them in contention for the PSL title.

This thrilling encounter underlines the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where the game can swing wildly until the very last ball. Islamabad United's victory over Multan Sultans not only secures their playoff spot but also sets the stage for an exciting conclusion to PSL season nine, as teams vie for the coveted trophy.