Islamabad Capital Police: Stepping Up Traffic Compliance and Security Operations

Stepping up their game, the Islamabad Capital Police have reported a significant 33 percent increase in the collection of fines pertaining to traffic violations over the final four months of the previous year. This rise, recorded against the first eight months of 2023, is a part of a larger initiative to bolster compliance with traffic rules and subsequently, reduce violations.

Driving Compliance Through Fines and Education

The surge in fines comes in the wake of a directive from the Federal Ministry of Interior. The mission is clear - improve adherence to traffic regulations and curb accidents. But the Islamabad Capital Police are not stopping at heightened fines. They are also gearing up to launch special radio programs on FM Radio 92.4. The aim of these broadcasts is to deepen public understanding of traffic laws and promote safer driving practices.

Building Camaraderie: A Friendly Cricket Match

While enforcing the law, the Islamabad Capital Police are also fostering a spirit of camaraderie. They recently hosted a friendly cricket match with the Chakwal Police. This match, held at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters cricket ground, ended in a victory for the Chakwal Police by 40 runs. It served as a platform to promote healthy activities among police personnel.

Security Operations: A Year in Review

2023 saw the Islamabad Capital Police Security Division successfully manage security operations for 912 national and international delegations alongside 721 conferences. Their consistent efforts towards ensuring safety and security have contributed to Islamabad's growing reputation as a secure location.

Rawalpindi Police: Cracking Down on Gambling

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, the district police have been taking decisive action against illegal activities. They recently arrested six individuals involved in gambling, recovering Rs 25,000 and other items. The Superintendent of Police emphasized the detrimental effects of gambling on society, stressing the need for stringent measures against those engaged in such practices.