Russia

Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
In the adrenaline-fuelled world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Islam Makhachev continues to reign supreme in the lightweight category. As the torchbearer succeeding his mentor, the renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has managed to successfully defend his title not once, but twice against tough contender Alexander Volkanovski.

Unstoppable Makhachev

Claiming the lightweight title in 2022 by overcoming Charles Oliveira, Makhachev has since then been an impregnable force. He demonstrated his prowess at UFC 284 and UFC 294 by felling Volkanovski with a second-round head kick knockout, reinforcing his position at the top of the 155 lbs division.

Looking Ahead: Potential Challengers

With his eyes trained on the future, Makhachev is now exploring new horizons and potential challengers. Justin Gaethje is emerging as a strong contender for the next title shot, sparking anticipation for what could be one of the most thrilling fights in the division. The two fighters have already begun a fiery exchange on social media, setting the stage for a clash of titans.

Hooker’s Insight: A Dark Horse Rises

However, not everyone seems convinced about Makhachev’s invincibility. UFC lightweight Dan Hooker offers a different perspective, suggesting that Makhachev might consciously avoid a rematch with Armen Tsarukyan. A rising star in the division, Tsarukyan recently made waves with a first-round KO of Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin. Despite lacking the name recognition for major pay-per-view events, Hooker believes Tsarukyan holds the potential to dethrone Makhachev.

In a twist, Hooker insinuates that Makhachev might prefer retirement over facing Tsarukyan again, referencing their previous encounter in 2019, which Makhachev narrowly won by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, independent MMA journalism platform, Bloody Elbow, has partnered with Revgear and encourages readers to support their work by subscribing to their newsletter.

Russia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

