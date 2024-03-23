Ishant Sharma's Ankle Injury During PBKS vs DC Casts Shadow Over Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 Campaign

Delhi Capitals incurred a major blow in their opening fixture of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. It happened in the final over of the powerplay during Punjab's chase of 175 at the new home ground when Prabhsimran Singh flicked the slower delivery from Mitchell Marsh towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Ishant, who was stationed there, collected the ball comfortably, but twisted his right ankle when trying to throw it back to the wicketkeeper. Ishant fell to the ground and clutched his ankle as he writhed in pain. The ball stopped as the physio sprinted towards him to have a look before he was helped off the field. Pravin Dubey walked in as the substitute fielder for Ishant, but it was a big blow for Delhi not just in the match, with captain Rishabh Pant left with fewer bowling options, but also for the franchise for the rest of the season and they hope that the injury turns out to be nothing serious.

Impactful Start, Unfortunate Twist

Earlier in the innings, Ishant dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to reduce PBKS to 2 down for 42 runs in four overs after Delhi scored 174 for nine. After Punjab got off to a brisk start with the openers smashing 34 runs in the first three overs, Ishant, who conceded eight runs in his first over, bowled Dhawan in the first ball of the fourth over. The PBKS skipper charged down the track to swipe the length ball from the 35-year-old, but missed as the delivery rattled against the stumps. Four overs later, he ran out Bairstow after he managed to get a fingertip on the straight drive from Prabhsimran.

Consequences for Delhi Capitals

The injury to Ishant Sharma is not just a temporary setback in a game but raises concerns for the Delhi Capitals' campaign in the IPL 2024 season. With Ishant being a key figure in their bowling lineup, his absence could significantly affect the team's balance and performance in the upcoming matches. The extent of Ishant's injury is yet to be determined, and Delhi Capitals fans and management alike will be eagerly awaiting updates on his condition.

Looking Ahead

As the Delhi Capitals regroup and strategize for their next game, the focus will be on adjusting their lineup to compensate for Ishant Sharma's absence. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and physical demands of T20 cricket, where a single moment can change the course of a team's entire season. While Delhi Capitals hope for Ishant's swift recovery, they will also be looking at their bench strength to step up in these challenging times.