en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy

Rugby is a game of legacy, and no one knows this better than Isaiah Vagana. The son of former Bradford Bulls prop Joe Vagana, Isaiah is set to blaze his own trail in the Betfred Championship this season. After signing a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity, the 23-year-old prop forward is ready to stamp his authority on the pitch and help the club reclaim its former glory.

Carrying Forward the Vagana Legacy

Isaiah’s father, Joe Vagana, was a rugby legend, instrumental in Bradford’s success from 2001 to 2008. Now, the younger Vagana, sharing his father’s position as a tall and powerful prop forward, has the opportunity to uphold the family name in an arena his father once dominated. His versatility, with the ability to play in the back row, adds an extra layer of dynamism to his game.

Changes in Visa Requirements: A New Door Opens

The signing of Isaiah from the New Zealand Warriors’ NSW Cup side has been made possible by a recent change in visa requirements. This amendment allows players under 24 years old to move to the UK if they have participated in at least 75% of games at NSW or Queensland Cup level in the previous season. This new rule has opened doors for young talents like Isaiah, who are eager to make their mark on the world stage.

Bradford Bulls Strengthen Their Ranks

Alongside Isaiah, Australian hooker Mitch Souter has also joined the Bradford Bulls on a one-year deal. Coming from the Canberra Raiders’ NSW Cup side, Souter meets the new visa criteria, being 22 years old. His addition to the Bulls signals a strengthening of the team’s ranks, and combined with Isaiah’s arrival at Wakefield Trinity, marks an exciting new chapter in the Betfred Championship.

0
Australia Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
13 mins ago
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape
Shareholder activism, a potent force in the investment landscape, continues its forward march with no sign of abating. As fund managers grapple with the challenge of delivering returns in a market finely tuned to U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve pronouncements, they are increasingly flexing their muscles on company boards and management teams to prioritize
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape
2023: The Unexpected Rise in First Home Buyer Activity Amidst Housing Challenges
43 mins ago
2023: The Unexpected Rise in First Home Buyer Activity Amidst Housing Challenges
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
43 mins ago
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
Oceanographer Serena Lee: Combining Innovation and Community Engagement in Tackling Rising Sea Levels
20 mins ago
Oceanographer Serena Lee: Combining Innovation and Community Engagement in Tackling Rising Sea Levels
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
23 mins ago
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
34 mins ago
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
Latest Headlines
World News
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
10 seconds
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
1 min
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
3 mins
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
3 mins
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
3 mins
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
3 mins
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
4 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
5 mins
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
25 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app