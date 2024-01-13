Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas

University of Arkansas’s promising receiver and kick returner, Isaiah Sategna, has opted to exclusively pursue football, making a strategic deviation from his initial plan of balancing football with track and field. Sategna, renowned for setting the state record in the long jump and clinching several victories during his high school track and field tenure, now aims to harness his athletic prowess on the football field.

Sategna’s Shift and the Razorbacks’ Response

The decision was met with understanding and support from Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam, who further left a window of opportunity for Sategna to re-engage with track and field later. While Sategna’s choice marks his full immersion into football, Jordan Anthony, a new addition to the Razorbacks, transferring from Texas A&M, will be showcasing his athletic skills in both football and track and field.

Jordan Anthony: The Dual-Sport Addition

Anthony, an All-American sprinter who also set a freshman record at Kentucky, is expected to make significant contributions to the team. Coach Bucknam commended Anthony’s competitive spirit and anticipates a fruitful season with him. Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who facilitated Anthony’s dual participation in both sports, also expressed his support.

Arkansas Razorbacks’ Dynamic Roster

Meanwhile, the team roster for the 2024 season is in motion. With the team currently holding 89 scholarship players, Head coach Sam Pittman hints at an actual count closer to 82. This is due to potential super seniors leaving and others expected to take medical hardships. Several players from the 2023 roster have either entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft. Pittman has shown interest in integrating transfers into various positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive roles. The team has also secured multiple transfer commitments for the 2024 season, signalling an exciting year ahead for the Razorbacks.