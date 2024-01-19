Subscribe

Isaiah Palo-Mao: Rising Star in the Raiders' Defensive Backfield

Las Vegas Raiders' Isaiah Palo-Mao shows potential as a valuable asset for the team, particularly in special teams, despite the depth in the defensive backfield.

Salman Khan
Las Vegas Raiders' promising defensive backfield is shaping the future of the team. The young talent pool, predominantly with less than four seasons under their belt, has been a significant factor in the team's defensive strategy. Among these promising players is the second-year safety, Isaiah Palo-Mao, who despite being behind the outstanding Tre'von Moehrig, has shown remarkable improvement, especially on special teams.

The Rise of Isaiah Palo-Mao

In the 2023 season, Palo-Mao demonstrated his potential by participating in roughly 70% of the special teams plays. He recorded an impressive 20 tackles, one pass defended, a sack, and even an interception. This increase in his contribution to the team's defensive play was significant, especially considering he was coming off a two-year deal with the Raiders.

Value in Versatility

Palo-Mao's performance has not only shown his potential as a safety but also his versatility on special teams. His contribution suggests he could be a valuable asset for the Raiders moving forward. The team's history of success with draft picks in the defensive backfield, resulting in many becoming full-time starters, is a testament to the depth of talent they hold in this area. Although this depth might limit Palo-Mao's opportunities on defense, his abilities still make him a quality player for the team.

The Future of Palo-Mao with the Raiders

The final decision on Palo-Mao's future with the Raiders will rest on the new coaching staff's plans and the team's moves in free agency and the draft. His willingness to sign a contract similar to his last, which was just over $1.5 million for two years, could also be a determining factor in his retention. Regardless, Palo-Mao's performance and potential make him a player to watch in the coming seasons.

