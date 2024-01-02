Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return

Isaiah Buggs, defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, has hinted at an impending departure from the team in a recent social media post. This development hints at the return of Alim McNeill, another defensive tackle, from injured reserve. The Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, has confirmed that this shift in the team’s roster is expected to happen within this week. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the Lions or the NFL about any transactions involving Buggs.

Fluctuating Position

Buggs’ position within the Lions’ team has seen highs and lows throughout 2023. He joined the Lions in 2022 and was inactive for several games. However, he managed to play approximately 40% of the defensive snaps in the last four games of the season. Despite this, Buggs did not record any official statistics in the final two games of his tenure with the Lions.

McNeill’s Comeback

Alim McNeill is set to make a comeback after a stint on the injured reserve list. McNeill had been showcasing a breakout season both as a pass rusher and run stopper, securing the second spot on the team in terms of pressures. Despite missing the last four games, his imminent return has been confirmed by head coach Dan Campbell. McNeill’s return could significantly strengthen the Lions’ defense.

Other Team Updates

Other than McNeill, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is also expected to return from his injury. While there is hope for fullback Jason Cabinda’s return despite being waived last week, it remains uncertain whether he will be activated from the injured reserve list before the season ends. As for wide receiver Jameson Williams, he suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Cowboys but is considered day-to-day.