Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball

Isaiah Bigelow, a 24-year-old forward for the University of Richmond’s basketball team, is proving that development and growth in an athlete’s college career can persevere even in its later stages. Bigelow’s journey, punctuated by a redshirt year, an ACL injury, a graduation from Wofford College, and a transfer to Richmond for the 2022-23 season, is a testimony to his resilience and relentless pursuit of improvement.

Bigelow’s Performance at Richmond

In his first year at Richmond, Bigelow averaged 22 minutes per game, made four starts, and recorded eight points with 5.7 rebounds per game on average. This season, however, he has made a significant leap in his performance. His scoring average has shot up to 12 points on 48% shooting, with a three-point shooting range of 40.4%, a considerable improvement from his previous 37% shooting average.

Recognition and Praise

Bigelow’s recent performances, marked by double-doubles in his last two games, indicate that he could be a strong contender for the all-Atlantic 10 recognition. His coach, Chris Mooney, believes that Bigelow’s versatility and physical maturity are what sets him apart.

A Beneficiary of the Pandemic’s Silver Lining

Bigelow was able to extend his college basketball tenure thanks to the NCAA’s adjusted eligibility policy due to the pandemic, which allowed for a ‘bonus season.’ His progress is a testament not only to his personal dedication but also to the potential for ongoing player development even at later stages of an athlete’s career.