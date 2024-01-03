en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball

Isaiah Bigelow, a 24-year-old forward for the University of Richmond’s basketball team, is proving that development and growth in an athlete’s college career can persevere even in its later stages. Bigelow’s journey, punctuated by a redshirt year, an ACL injury, a graduation from Wofford College, and a transfer to Richmond for the 2022-23 season, is a testimony to his resilience and relentless pursuit of improvement.

Bigelow’s Performance at Richmond

In his first year at Richmond, Bigelow averaged 22 minutes per game, made four starts, and recorded eight points with 5.7 rebounds per game on average. This season, however, he has made a significant leap in his performance. His scoring average has shot up to 12 points on 48% shooting, with a three-point shooting range of 40.4%, a considerable improvement from his previous 37% shooting average.

Recognition and Praise

Bigelow’s recent performances, marked by double-doubles in his last two games, indicate that he could be a strong contender for the all-Atlantic 10 recognition. His coach, Chris Mooney, believes that Bigelow’s versatility and physical maturity are what sets him apart.

A Beneficiary of the Pandemic’s Silver Lining

Bigelow was able to extend his college basketball tenure thanks to the NCAA’s adjusted eligibility policy due to the pandemic, which allowed for a ‘bonus season.’ His progress is a testament not only to his personal dedication but also to the potential for ongoing player development even at later stages of an athlete’s career.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
21 seconds ago
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Canadian ski jumper, Abigail Strate, has carved her name in the annals of sporting history with her phenomenal achievement at the World Cup women’s ski jumping event in Villach, Austria. Hailing from Calgary, Strate bagged a bronze medal, amassing a total of 233.6 points during the normal hill competition. This victory not only marks a
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
2 mins ago
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
2 mins ago
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
44 seconds ago
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
53 seconds ago
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
1 min ago
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Latest Headlines
World News
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
18 seconds
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
21 seconds
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
23 seconds
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
44 seconds
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
53 seconds
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
58 seconds
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
1 min
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
2 mins
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
2 mins
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
55 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
56 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app