Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation

The prospect of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the world of UFC has stirred ripples in the MMA community, sparked by the conjectures of retired fighter Chael Sonnen. More than three years after his last fight and subsequent retirement following a victory over Justin Gaethje, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, might be poised for a comeback. His transition to training and promoting after his father’s demise might be taking a new turn, as indicated by recent developments.

Training with Coach Mendez: A Prelude to a Comeback?

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen referenced an interview with Coach Javier Mendez of the American Kickboxing Academy, where Khabib has resumed training. It’s noteworthy that Mendez associates such training sessions with fight preparations, fuelling the speculation. However, the absence of a clear date for the interview and the ambiguity surrounding the purpose of Khabib’s training render the speculation uncertain.

The Buzz About a Potential Matchup

Sonnen went a step further by hinting at a possible matchup between Khabib and Leon Edwards, the recent defender of his Welterweight Championship. Should this matchup materialize, it would undeniably be a sensational event for MMA fans worldwide. However, the MMA landscape remains in suspense as no official announcements have been made.

Mendez’s Cryptic Instagram Post: A Hint or a Red Herring?

Mendez’s elusive Instagram post, referencing a ‘Father’s Plan’ and emphasizing loyalty, seems to throw a spanner in the works. This subtle suggestion appears to hint that Khabib may continue his retirement, honoring his father’s legacy and his decision to leave MMA competition. The MMA community, fans, and enthusiasts alike await clarity amidst the swirling rumors and anticipations.