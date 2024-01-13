en English
Russia

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation

The prospect of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the world of UFC has stirred ripples in the MMA community, sparked by the conjectures of retired fighter Chael Sonnen. More than three years after his last fight and subsequent retirement following a victory over Justin Gaethje, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, might be poised for a comeback. His transition to training and promoting after his father’s demise might be taking a new turn, as indicated by recent developments.

Training with Coach Mendez: A Prelude to a Comeback?

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen referenced an interview with Coach Javier Mendez of the American Kickboxing Academy, where Khabib has resumed training. It’s noteworthy that Mendez associates such training sessions with fight preparations, fuelling the speculation. However, the absence of a clear date for the interview and the ambiguity surrounding the purpose of Khabib’s training render the speculation uncertain.

The Buzz About a Potential Matchup

Sonnen went a step further by hinting at a possible matchup between Khabib and Leon Edwards, the recent defender of his Welterweight Championship. Should this matchup materialize, it would undeniably be a sensational event for MMA fans worldwide. However, the MMA landscape remains in suspense as no official announcements have been made.

Mendez’s Cryptic Instagram Post: A Hint or a Red Herring?

Mendez’s elusive Instagram post, referencing a ‘Father’s Plan’ and emphasizing loyalty, seems to throw a spanner in the works. This subtle suggestion appears to hint that Khabib may continue his retirement, honoring his father’s legacy and his decision to leave MMA competition. The MMA community, fans, and enthusiasts alike await clarity amidst the swirling rumors and anticipations.

Russia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

