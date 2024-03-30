Irving Nets 30, Exum's Late 3 Clinches Mavericks' 107-103 Victory Over Kings

SACRAMENTO (AP) – In a thrilling display of skill and perseverance, the Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, with a final score of 107-103, marking their sixth consecutive win. The game reached its climax when Dante Exum sank a game-deciding 3-pointer with just 27.5 seconds left on the clock, a move that not only showcased his prowess but also underscored the depth of talent within the Mavericks' roster. Kyrie Irving, with a game-high 30 points, and Luka Doncic, contributing 26 points, played pivotal roles in securing the win for Dallas.

Turning Point: Exum's Crucial 3-Pointer

Despite trailing by 15 points in the second half, the Mavericks demonstrated resilience and a never-say-die attitude. The turning point came when PJ Washington set up Dante Exum for a wide-open shot beyond the arc, propelling the Mavericks to a 106-103 lead. This moment was a significant redemption for Exum, who, despite his struggles from the 3-point line earlier in the game, proved his mettle when it mattered most. The play underscored a strategic focus on team play and the Mavericks' ability to leverage the full depth of their roster in critical moments.

Key Performances: Irving and Doncic's Dominance

