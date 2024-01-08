en English
Business

IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership

Ring marking the official start of the 2024 tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced January 29 as the opening date for taxpayers to start filing their returns. A vast number of over 128.7 million tax returns are anticipated to be filed by the April 15 deadline, setting the stage for an intense tax season.

Revamping the IRS

The IRS is currently in the midst of a substantial transformation, a move aimed at driving significant improvements in its technology and customer service. The sweeping changes are being funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, a legislative measure passed in August 2022. The IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel underscored the prospective enhancements in operations that are expected to follow the transformation.

Among the anticipated improvements include an upsurge in walk-in centers for taxpayer assistance, an enhanced paperless processing system, and improved online accounts for individuals. This transformative period marks a new chapter in the IRS’s approach to taxpayer service, as it seeks to streamline its operations and make tax filing more efficient and less cumbersome for taxpayers.

Improved Refund Process

The IRS projects that the majority of tax refunds will be issued within 21 days, a commitment that reflects the agency’s focus on expediting its refund processes. This enhanced efficiency is expected to bring relief to taxpayers, who often grapple with lengthy wait times for their refunds. The IRS has also revamped the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool, providing more detailed refund status messages to keep taxpayers informed about the progress of their refunds.

In an unrelated development that has sent ripples through the world of golf, Tiger Woods has announced the conclusion of his 27-year partnership with Nike. A significant event in the sporting world, Woods’ departure from Nike marks the end of an era.

Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

