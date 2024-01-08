IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership

Ring marking the official start of the 2024 tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced January 29 as the opening date for taxpayers to start filing their returns. A vast number of over 128.7 million tax returns are anticipated to be filed by the April 15 deadline, setting the stage for an intense tax season.

Revamping the IRS

The IRS is currently in the midst of a substantial transformation, a move aimed at driving significant improvements in its technology and customer service. The sweeping changes are being funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, a legislative measure passed in August 2022. The IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel underscored the prospective enhancements in operations that are expected to follow the transformation.

Among the anticipated improvements include an upsurge in walk-in centers for taxpayer assistance, an enhanced paperless processing system, and improved online accounts for individuals. This transformative period marks a new chapter in the IRS’s approach to taxpayer service, as it seeks to streamline its operations and make tax filing more efficient and less cumbersome for taxpayers.

Improved Refund Process

The IRS projects that the majority of tax refunds will be issued within 21 days, a commitment that reflects the agency’s focus on expediting its refund processes. This enhanced efficiency is expected to bring relief to taxpayers, who often grapple with lengthy wait times for their refunds. The IRS has also revamped the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool, providing more detailed refund status messages to keep taxpayers informed about the progress of their refunds.

In an unrelated development that has sent ripples through the world of golf, Tiger Woods has announced the conclusion of his 27-year partnership with Nike. A significant event in the sporting world, Woods’ departure from Nike marks the end of an era.