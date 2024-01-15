en English
International Relations

IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
As the calendar flips over to 2024, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is gearing up to commence processing of the 2023 tax returns starting January 29. This year, taxpayers can expect changes due to inflation that are poised to benefit them. The IRS is introducing several adjustments, including raising tax brackets and increasing standard deductions. The changes come in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act, underlining the focus on improving services to taxpayers.

IRS’s Transformation and New Initiatives

The IRS is not just about collecting taxes; it’s about making the process as smooth and efficient as possible for taxpayers. As part of its ongoing transformation efforts, the IRS is launching the ‘IRS Direct File’ program. This program, piloted this year, is aimed at simplifying the filing process for taxpayers, offering them potential savings. The IRS is also expanding its resources, making tools like IRS Free File more accessible.

Political Implications of Tax Policies

While the IRS is an apolitical entity, the tax policies it enforces are shaped by the political landscape. Whether it’s tax breaks for electric cars and energy-efficient home improvements introduced by Democrats or other policies tabled by Republicans, these decisions significantly impact individuals’ financial futures. Therefore, understanding and keeping abreast of these policies is crucial for every taxpayer.

Global Events Echoing in the Background

As the IRS readies itself for the tax season, on the international front, the White House is urging Israel to de-escalate its military operations in the Gaza Strip. This conflict with Hamas is marking its 100th day, causing nearly 24,000 Palestinian fatalities, displacing 85% of Gaza’s population, and leading to widespread starvation. Additionally, Yemeni Houthi rebels have attacked a U.S. warship, and tensions between Texas and the Biden administration are mounting over migrant deaths in the Rio Grande.

International Relations Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

