IRS Gears Up for 2024 Tax Season: What to Expect

Mark your calendars, America. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially announced Monday, January 29, 2024, as the launch of the nation’s 2024 tax season. From this date, the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns. It's a massive undertaking, with the agency expecting more than 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed by the April 15, 2024, tax deadline.

A Season of Improvements

The 2024 filing season is set to bring about various improvements in IRS operations and services to taxpayers. This includes expanded in-person service, increased assistance on the toll-free line, and enhancements to the popular 'Where’s My Refund' tool. In addition, the IRS is also working on enhancing paperless processing and introducing a new pilot tax filing service dubbed as Direct File. This move is part of a broader effort to streamline the process and make tax filing easier for taxpayers, as per IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

Preparation is Key

Taxpayers can start working on their taxes using software companies or tax professionals even before the official start date. The IRS Free File system will be available on IRS.gov starting January 12, and it offers a boon to those with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less, allowing them to file a federal tax return for free. This initiative is part of the IRS's partnership with private-sector tax-preparation partners, designed to offer eligibility guidelines and potential money-saving benefits for eligible taxpayers.

Looking Forward

The upcoming tax season promises to be a busy one, with an estimated 129 million single tax returns expected to be processed. However, the IRS has assured taxpayers that most refunds will be issued in less than 21 days. Despite the daunting task ahead, the IRS remains committed to enhancing its services and improving the filing experience for taxpayers, reflecting its constant pursuit of efficiency and customer satisfaction.