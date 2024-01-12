en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rugby

Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris’ Rugby Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris’ Rugby Team

In a gripping turn of events, the rugby team under the stewardship of Ty Morris is grappling with an irregular playing schedule. This has led to substantial gaps between games, raising concerns about potential ‘ring rust’. Despite being in the third spot, the team has been on the field less often than desired, a factor which could affect their momentum and on-field performance.

Victories and Stagnation

Before the long pause, the team had secured victories against Bridgend and Pontypool. These wins, however, date back to late December, marking a significant break in the team’s action. The team’s upcoming match at St Helen’s hangs in the balance as they strive for a top-four finish.

Currently, they hold three games in hand on Ebbw Vale and two on Llandovery, the league leaders. Nevertheless, Morris would rather have points on the board than games in hand. He also acknowledged the league’s unpredictability, emphasizing that any team could potentially beat any other.

With an eagerness to avenge a previous loss to the All Whites at Newport Stadium, the team is gearing up for the crucial match. Meanwhile, Ebbw Vale, recovering from their first home defeat of the season, is preparing for their face-off against RGC in Colwyn Bay.

Cardiff’s Upset and League Dynamics

Adding to the league’s competitive dynamics, Cardiff’s recent victory over Ebbw Vale has propelled them into the top four. This development underscores the league’s high stakes and unpredictable nature, making each match a crucial determinant of the final standings.

Challenges in the Rugby World

In other news, former England rugby captain Will Carling has expressed concerns about the declining status of playing for England. This comes after star player Owen Farrell was linked to moves abroad due to RFU rules which prohibit players based abroad from being selected for England.

Carling believes that administrators need to restore English rugby’s pinnacle status to attract top-tier talent and inspire young players. This sentiment echoes the larger challenges faced by the sport, including eligibility issues for the British and Irish Lions team and financial struggles of England’s Premiership clubs, leading to players seeking opportunities abroad.

0
Rugby Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Rugby

See more
6 mins ago
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Mark Dodson, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Rugby, has declared his intention to step down from his post in the summer of 2024. The announcement comes as a surprise, just 18 months after Dodson’s contract was extended until June 2025. His reign, which began in September 2011, will end nearly a year earlier
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams
1 day ago
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
15 mins ago
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
6 hours ago
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
7 hours ago
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
22 seconds
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
26 seconds
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
38 seconds
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
1 min
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
2 mins
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
2 mins
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
2 mins
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
2 mins
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
2 mins
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app