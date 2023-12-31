en English
Ireland

Irish Rugby Stars Joke About Potential UFC Careers as Conor McGregor Announces Comeback

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
Irish Rugby Stars Joke About Potential UFC Careers as Conor McGregor Announces Comeback

In a playful discussion during a recent rugby meet, Ireland’s esteemed players deliberated on which of their comrades could potentially make a successful transition from the rugby field to the UFC Octagon. As the conversation progressed, the image of a ‘miniature UFC’ was humorously painted, naming scrum-half Craig Casey as a likely contender due to his shorter stature.

Mulling over Potential Rugby Stars in the UFC

Ireland’s Dave Kilcoyne, a prominent figure in the Munster and Ireland teams, was the one to propose the amusing idea of Casey’s participation in a ‘miniature UFC’. The suggestion was met with laughter amongst the players, but it did not deter other names from being thrown into the hypothetical ring. Co-captain James Ryan of Leinster envisioned prop Cian Healy as a wrestler, attributing his strength and flexibility as advantageous traits for the combat sport.

Other potential candidates identified included Connacht’s Bundee Aki and Ulster’s Harry Sheridan, the latter of whom holds a black belt in Taekwondo. Gavin Coombes, Robbie Henshaw, and RG Snyman, all notable figures in the Irish rugby scene, were also brought up during the light-hearted discussion. The discourse was purely in jest, yet the idea of these rugby players transitioning to mixed martial arts was an entertaining thought for all involved.

Conor McGregor’s Return to the Octagon

In a related development, former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor announced on social media his plan to return to the Octagon. McGregor, a figure of national pride for Ireland, has not fought in the UFC since 2021 due to a leg injury. He has been in negotiations for a potential comeback, fueling anticipation amongst fans.

Rumors have circulated suggesting Michael Chandler as a possible opponent for McGregor in the headline event of UFC 300. McGregor’s return to the Octagon is an eagerly awaited event, and the announcement of his next fight is set to be made public on New Year’s Day, adding a touch of excitement to the start of the new year.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

