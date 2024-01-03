Irish Hurling Clubs Undergo Major Managerial Changes; Tommy Dunne Joins Glen Rovers

en English
Ireland

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
In a remarkable reshuffling of the Irish hurling clubs’ managerial scene, several well-known coaches have taken up new roles, while some teams have retained the services of their previous season’s leaders. This change of guard includes Tommy Dunne’s signing with Glen Rovers, Seoirse Bulfin taking the helm at Charleville, and John Allen’s addition to St Finbarr’s team, among others.

Tommy Dunne Joins Glen Rovers

Tommy Dunne, a name synonymous with Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland victory, has been appointed as a coach for Glen Rovers. Dunne’s move to Glen Rovers comes at a critical time, as the team faces the daunting task of making a swift comeback to Cork’s premier hurling championship, following their relegation last year.

This is the first time in 99 years that the club will be competing outside the premier division. Dunne’s wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental as Glen Rovers seeks to regain its former glory.

Seoirse Bulfin Leads Charleville

In another significant development, Seoirse Bulfin, part of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning management, has taken over at Charleville—replacing Mark Foley. Bulfin’s proven track record and leadership skills will be crucial in steering the team forward.

John Allen Joins St Finbarr’s

St Finbarr’s, aiming to reclaim the county cup after a semi-final defeat last year, has enlisted the services of former Cork manager John Allen. Alongside Ger Cunningham, Allen will provide a fresh perspective and strategic insight to aid St Finbarr’s quest for victory. The team is also on the lookout for a new football manager, with Brian Roche and Ray Keane among the potential candidates.

Other Notable Changes

Robbie O’Dwyer has assumed leadership at Nemo Rangers, while Martin Coleman Jnr now coaches Douglas senior hurlers. John Tweek Griffin is in charge of Carrigtwohill, a Senior A team. However, Sars and Midleton, the previous season’s premier senior hurling finalists, have opted for continuity, retaining their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

