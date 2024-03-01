Irish Horseracing Continues Anti-Doping Crusade: LGC Contract Renewal Through 2027

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirms its commitment to maintaining the integrity and welfare of horseracing by extending its contract with LGC for drug testing until the end of 2027. This decision underscores the ongoing efforts to combat doping threats within the sport, ensuring a level playing field and the highest standards of equine safety.

Strengthening Anti-Doping Measures

Following a comprehensive public procurement process, the IHRB has announced the continuation of its partnership with LGC, a laboratory in Newmarket renowned for its expertise in doping analysis. This collaboration, which began in 2019, marks a significant step towards enhancing the anti-doping framework within Irish horseracing. LGC's specialization in biological doping threats, anabolic steroid chemistry, hair analysis, and gene doping plays a crucial role in the IHRB's strategy to uphold the sport's integrity.

Expanding Testing and International Collaboration

In the latter half of 2023, the IHRB's veterinary team collected nearly 3,000 samples from horses, contributing to a total of 5,866 samples throughout the year. The report also highlights the importance of Out of Competition Testing (OCT), which accounted for 25 percent of all samples taken. The IHRB's efforts extend beyond local measures, as evidenced by their collaboration with racing authorities in France, Britain, Racing Victoria in Australia, and the Breeders Cup in the US. This international cooperation aims to foster a unified approach to equine anti-doping, reflecting the global commitment to clean sport.

The Future of Horseracing Integrity

As the IHRB continues to advance its equine anti-doping program, the focus remains on reinforcing the sport's credibility and ensuring the welfare of its participants. The extension of the contract with LGC until 2027 not only reflects the success of past initiatives but also sets the stage for future advancements in doping detection and prevention. With a zero-tolerance stance on doping, the IHRB is poised to lead horseracing towards a fairer and safer future.