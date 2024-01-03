en English
Ireland

Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Irish Hockey Squad Gears Up for Olympic Qualifiers: A Bid for Paris 2024

In a significant move for Irish hockey, Catholic Institute’s Roisin Upton and Naomi Carroll have been named to the national squad for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in Valencia, Spain. The key tournament, which will run from January 13 to 20, is a critical step toward securing a spot in the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Fierce Competition Ahead

Prepared to face fierce competition from Belgium, Ukraine, and Korea, Ireland is locked in a challenging race. With only three coveted spots available at this final stage of qualification, the Irish team is aiming high. The goal is a minimum second-place finish in their pool, but the squad has set their sights on victory in the semi-final match to secure an assured Olympic berth.

An Alternate Route to Qualification

However, the Irish team also has a contingency plan. In the event of a loss in the semi-final, there remains the opportunity to qualify by winning the third-place play-off. Such a path to qualification, while less direct, remains a viable alternative and testament to the team’s determination to reach the Olympic stage.

A Team Prepared and Determined

The team’s readiness for the challenge is evident. Irish head coach, Sean Dancer, has spoken openly about the squad’s intense preparation since September. The focus has not only been on fostering individual skill development, but also on fostering a highly competitive environment within the team. This approach has seen a notable increase in determination and progress among the players.

As Irish hockey fans eagerly wait for the tournament, the squad’s resolve and readiness are clear. The Irish women’s hockey team is not only prepared to compete; they are aiming to excel.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

