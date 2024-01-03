en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Irish Football Clubs Strengthen Squads Ahead of the Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Irish Football Clubs Strengthen Squads Ahead of the Season

Irish football is witnessing a flurry of activity as clubs gear up for the upcoming season. Amid this, Cork City Football Club has welcomed a new addition to their team – former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper, Aidan Dowling. At a towering 6 feet 5 inches, 21-year-old Dowling’s entry into the team follows his stint with Larne in the Irish League.

A Strong Goalkeeping Arsenal

Cork City’s new manager, Tim Clancy, expressed his excitement about Dowling’s addition to the team. This signing comes hot on the heels of securing goalkeeper Brad Wade, underscoring the club’s determination to fortify its goalkeeping ranks for the forthcoming season. As of now, the team has fifteen players under contract, with more signings anticipated.

Emerging Talent in Irish Football

Meanwhile, Galway United has vested faith in its homegrown talent by awarding 19-year-old midfielder Steven Healy with his first professional contract. Healy, who made six appearances for the senior team and was a standout player in the under-19 squad, is seen as a promising asset for the club.

John Caulfield, manager of Galway United, applauded Healy’s attitude and talent, expressing hope for the young player’s continued development. As the Irish football scene is abuzz with anticipation, clubs are keenly investing in nurturing grassroots talent.

Drogheda United’s Strategic Moves

Further adding to the off-season shuffle, Drogheda United has made a significant coaching staff addition. The club has appointed former player Tiarnan Mulvenna, who leaves his position as academy head coach with Dundalk. Drogheda’s manager Kevin Doherty praised Mulvenna’s past achievements with Dundalk’s youth, expressing optimism about the fresh perspective he will bring to the team.

Alongside the coaching change, Drogheda United has also welcomed new physio Keith Browne, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the players’ well-being in the new season.

0
Football Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Reflecting on the Brigham Young University (BYU) football program’s tumultuous 2022 season, the resounding theme was change. Over 20 key players, including the standout tight end Dallin Holker, left the Cougar ranks to enter the transfer portal. However, as the dust settles on the recent transfer window, fewer than 10 former BYU players have put
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
14 mins ago
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
22 mins ago
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
4 mins ago
Arsenal's Festive Fumble: A Tale of Striking Struggles and Strategic Rethinks
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
11 mins ago
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
11 mins ago
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
1 min
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
1 min
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
2 mins
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
2 mins
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
2 mins
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
2 mins
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
2 mins
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
3 mins
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
26 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app