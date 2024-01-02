en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Irish Defender Derrick Williams Selected by Atlanta United in MLS Draft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Irish Defender Derrick Williams Selected by Atlanta United in MLS Draft

In a strategic move, Atlanta United has selected the seasoned Irish defender, Derrick Williams, through a ‘re-entry draft’ in Major League Soccer (MLS). The 30-year-old footballer was previously with DC United, but was released at the closure of the American season in November. As per MLS regulations, such released players become eligible for selection by other teams within the league.

Williams’ Journey from Ireland to the United States

Born in Germany but raised in Waterford, Ireland, Williams cultivated a solid football career in England. He played for renowned clubs like Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers before venturing across the Atlantic. His American journey began with LA Galaxy in 2021, eventually leading him to DC United.

A Potential New Chapter with Atlanta United

With Atlanta United’s latest move, a fresh chapter may be on the horizon for Williams. However, the club will now have to negotiate terms with Williams. If both parties reach a satisfactory agreement, Williams will officially be part of Atlanta United. Conversely, if the negotiations do not pan out, Atlanta United will still hold the right of first refusal in case any other MLS team extends an offer to the defender.

Other Notable Moves by Atlanta United

In addition to selecting Williams, Atlanta United is reportedly near to signing Stian Gregersen, a Norway international center back from Bordeaux, for an approximate fee of 2 million. Gregersen, with 14 appearances for Bordeaux this year and 8 caps for Norway, is being eyed as a replacement for U.S. national team center back Miles Robinson. The club also counts Luis Abram among its options in central defense.

0
Ireland Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Conlon: A New Mindset Towards Hurling

By Salman Khan

Aoibhin Garrihy on Sister Doireann's Surprise Engagement: Family Approval and the Bond of Sisterhood

By BNN Correspondents

The Tea Junction: The Closure of a Beloved Galway Cafe and the Struggles of Small Businesses

By BNN Correspondents

Search for Missing East Cork Man Concludes with Recovery of Body

By BNN Correspondents

Donegal Introduces Five New Debutants in Upcoming Dr McKenna Cup Match ...
@Ireland · 25 mins
Donegal Introduces Five New Debutants in Upcoming Dr McKenna Cup Match ...
heart comment 0
Ballinakill to Redesign Town Square in 2024: A New Chapter for the Laois Town

By BNN Correspondents

Ballinakill to Redesign Town Square in 2024: A New Chapter for the Laois Town
Doireann Garrihy Light-Heartedly Responds to Criticism about Her Dog

By BNN Correspondents

Doireann Garrihy Light-Heartedly Responds to Criticism about Her Dog
Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry

By BNN Correspondents

Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry
Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year
Latest Headlines
World News
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
16 seconds
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
19 seconds
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
21 seconds
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
26 seconds
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
26 seconds
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
27 seconds
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
28 seconds
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
29 seconds
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
29 seconds
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
16 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app