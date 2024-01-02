Irish Defender Derrick Williams Selected by Atlanta United in MLS Draft

In a strategic move, Atlanta United has selected the seasoned Irish defender, Derrick Williams, through a ‘re-entry draft’ in Major League Soccer (MLS). The 30-year-old footballer was previously with DC United, but was released at the closure of the American season in November. As per MLS regulations, such released players become eligible for selection by other teams within the league.

Williams’ Journey from Ireland to the United States

Born in Germany but raised in Waterford, Ireland, Williams cultivated a solid football career in England. He played for renowned clubs like Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers before venturing across the Atlantic. His American journey began with LA Galaxy in 2021, eventually leading him to DC United.

A Potential New Chapter with Atlanta United

With Atlanta United’s latest move, a fresh chapter may be on the horizon for Williams. However, the club will now have to negotiate terms with Williams. If both parties reach a satisfactory agreement, Williams will officially be part of Atlanta United. Conversely, if the negotiations do not pan out, Atlanta United will still hold the right of first refusal in case any other MLS team extends an offer to the defender.

Other Notable Moves by Atlanta United

In addition to selecting Williams, Atlanta United is reportedly near to signing Stian Gregersen, a Norway international center back from Bordeaux, for an approximate fee of 2 million. Gregersen, with 14 appearances for Bordeaux this year and 8 caps for Norway, is being eyed as a replacement for U.S. national team center back Miles Robinson. The club also counts Luis Abram among its options in central defense.