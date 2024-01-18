Irfan Pathan’s Decisive Six Wins Charity Cricket Match: A Family Affair That Touched All

In a recent charity cricket match, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan clinched a four-wicket victory for his team, One World, in a nail-biting finish. The match took place at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Bengaluru, and featured cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh.

Decisive Moment of the Match

One World was in a challenging situation, needing three runs from the last two balls. Irfan Pathan, known for his prowess as a swing and seam bowler, stepped up to the plate. With the pressure on, Irfan hit a six off his brother Yusuf Pathan’s bowling, securing the victory. This heartwarming moment between the brothers, with Irfan embracing Yusuf post his match-winning shot, touched the hearts of fans and went viral on social media.

Key Contributions

In the match, Irfan scored 12 runs not out from 5 balls, demonstrating his skills not just as a bowler, but also as a batsman. Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who never fails to impress, contributed 27 runs from 16 balls. However, the highest scorer of the match was Alviro Petersen, who made an impressive 74 runs from 50 balls.

Irfan Pathan: A Brief Overview

Irfan Pathan is recognised as one of India’s most accomplished all-rounders, having played in all formats of cricket. Throughout his career, he played 29 Test matches and 120 ODI matches for Team India. He scored 1,105 runs in Tests at an average of 31.57 and 1,544 runs in ODIs at an average of over 23 runs per innings. Not just a proficient batsman, he also took 100 Test wickets at an average of 32.26 and 173 wickets in ODIs at an average of 29.72. Additionally, Pathan represented India in 24 T20 internationals and was a key member of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup.