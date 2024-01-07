Irfan Pathan Lauds Jasprit Bumrah: An Inspiration in World Cricket

The world of cricket has been abuzz with praise for Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who, at the age of 30, has made a triumphant return to international cricket after nearly a year’s hiatus due to a back injury. Notably, former Indian cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan has championed Bumrah as an inspirational figure within the sport, both on national and international stages.

A Remarkable Return and a Sensational Performance

Pathan commended Bumrah’s performance, particularly his remarkable comeback in white-ball cricket after his back surgery. Bumrah’s resilience was prominently displayed in the Test series against South Africa, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 12 wickets in two matches. Pathan underscored that it is Bumrah’s attitude and unwavering commitment, especially in the face of adversity, that make him such a striking figure in the cricketing world.

Bumrah: An Inspiration for World Cricket

Beyond his athletic prowess, Pathan lauded Bumrah’s attitude and performance, especially after his recovery from back surgery. He hailed Bumrah as an inspiration for both Indian and world cricket, emphasizing his remarkable performance in the test series against South Africa. Pathan also noted that the future of Test cricket looks promising if every team has a bowler of Bumrah’s caliber.

Leadership Beyond the Pitch

In addition to his impressive comeback and performance, Bumrah’s impact extends beyond the cricket pitch. His actions during the World Cup 2023 campaign demonstrated his leadership and influence, further solidifying his status as a cricketing icon. Pathan’s high regard for Bumrah underscores the esteem in which this pace bowler is held and the significant influence he wields in the cricketing world.