Ireland Women’s National Team Kicks Off 2024 Season with Strong Coaching Staff and Intensive Training

February 12, 2024 - The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team gears up for a promising 2024 season, with familiar faces Colin Healy and Emma Byrne returning as assistant coaches. The team will soon gather in Florence to train at Fiorentina's Viola Park before facing Italy and Wales in International Friendlies.

Advertisment

Eileen Gleeson's Coaching Staff: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives

Head coach Eileen Gleeson has finalized her coaching staff for the upcoming season. Along with the retention of Colin Healy and Emma Byrne, Rhys Carr from Wolverhampton Wanderers joins the team as an individual development coach. This new role appears to echo the periodisation philosophy previously introduced by Vera Pauw during her tenure.

Emma Byrne, a former goalkeeper with 125 caps for Ireland, has transitioned to the role of goalkeeping coach, replacing Richie Fitzgibbon. Byrne's wealth of experience at the highest level of women's football will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the squad.

Advertisment

Intensive Training at Fiorentina's Viola Park

The Republic of Ireland women's football team will travel to Florence in preparation for their upcoming friendlies. The squad will train at Fiorentina's top-tier facility, Viola Park, allowing them to focus on strategy and team cohesion.

Comprehensive Support for the Team

Advertisment

In addition to the coaching staff, the team will continue to work with Ivi Casagrande, a former Brazil national performance coach. Gleeson's squad will also have access to a psychologist and nutritionist, ensuring they receive comprehensive support both on and off the pitch.

As the team prepares for the UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers, the Euro 2025 qualifier draw is scheduled for March 5th. With a strong coaching staff, intensive training, and extensive support, the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team looks forward to an exciting and successful 2024 season.

Key Points: