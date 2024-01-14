en English
Ireland

Ireland Women’s Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Ireland Women’s Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024

At the dawn of 2024, the cricketing world sets its sights on the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, as it prepares to host the women’s cricket team of Ireland. This tour, slated for January and February, features an action-packed schedule of One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

The Schedule Unveiled

The tour itinerary consists of three ODIs and five T20I matches, promising a gripping contest between the two teams. The ODIs are scheduled for January 18, 21, and 23, all commencing at 07:15 GMT. The sporting excitement doesn’t end there, as the T20I series follows soon after. It kicks off on January 26, with the first three games set to begin at 11:00 GMT. The series culminates with two day/night matches on February 1 and 2, under the floodlights, starting at 16:30 GMT.

Subject to Change

Like any international sporting event, the schedule is subject to change. This flexibility allows for adjustments based on unforeseen circumstances such as weather conditions, team health, and other factors that could impact the smooth running of the matches.

Cricket and Culture Collide

While the cricket series is undoubtedly the main event, the tour also offers an opportunity to spotlight local culture. An intriguing Agatha Christie classic is set to feature notable contributions, and a unique dance performance directed by the acclaimed Danny Boyle will add another layer of excitement to this international tour.

Get Involved with Cricket

For those new to the sport or looking to deepen their understanding, the BBC Sport guide offers a comprehensive glossary and insights into the game’s intricacies. By subscribing to the BBC’s newsletter, readers can receive the latest scores and headlines directly in their inbox, fostering a deeper connection with the sport.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Ireland

