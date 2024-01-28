Ireland Sevens Rugby Teams Triumph at HSBC Sevens Series in Perth

The Ireland Sevens rugby teams have emerged triumphant from the HSBC Sevens Series in Perth, with the women's team making history by securing their first World Series title and the men's team taking home the bronze medal. These victories have not only enhanced the status of the teams but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for Irish rugby.

Unprecedented Victories

The women's team clinched the World Series title by defeating the host nation, Australia, in a gripping final match, marking the first time the Ireland Rugby Sevens program has achieved such an honor. The men's team also put forth a commendable performance by defeating Fiji 24-7 in the third-place final. The teams' victories are testament to their hard work, determination, and resilience, qualities that will be crucial as they build momentum for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Key Players and Moments

The journey to the title was punctuated by standout performances and significant achievements. Former Gaelic football player, Vikki Wall, made her debut for the Ireland Sevens women's team during the Perth leg of the World Series. Beibhinn Parsons, another key player, made notable contributions to the team's victories, including a hat-trick in a crucial match. The leadership of Lucy Mulhall, who was named player of the match in the women's final, was integral to the team's success. Her performance, along with that of other key players, showcased the depth of talent within the Ireland Sevens program.

Looking Ahead

The triumphs in Perth have elevated the status of the Ireland Sevens teams and ignited a sense of pride and optimism within the Irish rugby community. The teams are now gearing up for their next round of matches in the Sevens Series, scheduled in Vancouver. As they prepare for future competitions, the teams will draw on the momentum of their recent successes and the experience and resilience gained from their performances in Perth.